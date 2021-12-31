2 / 5

Universal Charger for wearables

European Commission has proposed a new rule for smartphone manufacturers that will force them to use one single charger for all handsets to reduce e-waste. How about implementing the same thing for smartwatches and fitness trackers? You won't have to look for a charger in the bottom of your drawer every time you switch between your smartwatch and fitness band. And obviously it will also contribute in minimizing e-waste.