Here are the top 5 True Wireless Stereo earbuds launched in 2020 that you can buy

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 retains the good audio experience of its predecessor and pairs it with ANC. It is arguably one of the best sounding true wireless earbuds in the market right now but comes at a premium price tag of Rs 24,990. It offers up to 7.5 hours of playtime on a single charge and offers touch controls to toggle music and activate ANC.
Jabra Elite Active 75t
Jabra Elite 75t is an improvement over its predecessor in every possible way. It is compact, offers better sound and longer battery life. The earbuds come with IP55 water and dust resistance and offers an average of 25-30 hours of battery life on a single charge. At Rs 14,999, it’s a good option to consider if you’re looking for premium audio in the mid-range.