Oppo Enco W51
At Rs 4,990, the Enco W51 is our current pick – thanks to its good ANC performance and a bassy sound profile. With wireless charging baked-in, you don’t need to plug the USB-C charger always. The battery life itself is great.
OnePlus Buds Z
It costs Rs 2,899 but offers the same bass-laden strong performance we previously saw from the OnePlus Bullets Wireless earbuds. The battery life is great and integration with OnePlus devices is superior. Under Rs 3,000, there’s nothing else that beats this in terms of value.