Universal Windows Platform: WhatsApp has long been said to be working on an upgraded platform for WhatsApp’s Windows-based platform. It is not only expected to come with the ability to draw and scribble on the panel but users will also be able to get notifications without keeping the app open. It is expected to come with more detailed settings compared to the existing desktop-based platform. While there is no launch date in site as of now, given the way things have been progressing, it is likely to arrive next year. (Image: WhatsApp)
Businesses Nearby: WhatsApp is working on a feature called Businesses Nearby that will show users all the businesses – restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores and more – when they look for something on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot demonstrating how the interface of the feature would look like. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has updated its support pages demonstrating how the feature would work when it is rolled out. This indicates that the Businesses Nearby feature is expected to launch soon. (Image: Pixabay)