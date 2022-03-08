Guardians
Guardians is a women safety app by Truecaller. Available for Android and iOS, Guardians app lets users share their location via GPS with the people you trust. App's I need help feature alerts Guardians immediately when you are feeling unsafe.
Microsoft Family Safety App
Microsoft Family Safety App is designed to help user keep a track of their family members. This can reveal that location of a particular member of the family and send location alerts. This app can also be used to set parental controls to filter inappropriate apps, and games and set browsing to kid-friendly websites on Microsoft Edge.