Toyota bZ4X EV Launched
Toyota, the world’s biggest automobile manufacturer, has finally stepped into the world of EVs. The company has launched bZ4X electric SUV for the japanese market. The new EV will be officially launched officially on May 12. However, the specifications, range and even the price has been revealed already.
Toyota bZ4X EV Colours
The Toyota bZ4X will be competing with the Kia EV6 which will be launching in India as well as Hyundai’s IONIQ 5. The vehicle is part of Toyota’s new upcoming line-up electrified line-up which will have HEVs, PHEVs, BEVs, and FCEVs.