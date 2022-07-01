Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV
Toyota has finally unveiled its new SUV Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The company had been tight-lipped about it up until a few weeks before today’s event. The Hyryder will be one of the only strong Hybrid options in its segment. The new SUV will be competing with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and even Tata Harrier.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Powertrain
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will be offered with a strong hybrid powertrain. The car will be powered by a 1.5-liter TNGA petrol engine. The SUV will get an e-drive mode that will utilize the battery only. The self-charging powertrain will enhance the mileage substantially. It may offer the best mileage in its segment. The buyer will get three transmission options including CVT, 6-speed AT and 5-speed MT.