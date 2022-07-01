2 / 5

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Powertrain

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV will be offered with a strong hybrid powertrain. The car will be powered by a 1.5-liter TNGA petrol engine. The SUV will get an e-drive mode that will utilize the battery only. The self-charging powertrain will enhance the mileage substantially. It may offer the best mileage in its segment. The buyer will get three transmission options including CVT, 6-speed AT and 5-speed MT.