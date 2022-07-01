Tata Harrier
The Harrier measures 4,598mm in length, is 1,714mm tall and 1,894mm wide and boasts of 2,741mm of wheelbase. The top-spec variants sit on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the rest of the range gets smaller 16-inch wheels. Under the hood, the only powertrain made available to the new Harrier is a diesel-manual. The Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec turbodiesel engine produces 140bhp and 350Nm. The transmission is a six-speed manual sending power to front-wheels only. Although there is no AWD version, the Harrier does come with a special ESP system with selectable modes for different conditions – normal, wet and rough.
MG Hector
The MG Hector comes in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices. Both the 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled petrol engine and The 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled with Belt Starter Generator Petrol Hybrid engine produce max power of 143 @ 5000 and max torque of 250 @ 1600-3600. The 2.0L Turbocharged Diesel engine produces max power of 170 @ 3750 and and max torque of 350 @ 1750-2500.