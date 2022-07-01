1 / 5

Tata Harrier

The Harrier measures 4,598mm in length, is 1,714mm tall and 1,894mm wide and boasts of 2,741mm of wheelbase. The top-spec variants sit on 17-inch alloy wheels whereas the rest of the range gets smaller 16-inch wheels. Under the hood, the only powertrain made available to the new Harrier is a diesel-manual. The Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre four-cylinder Kryotec turbodiesel engine produces 140bhp and 350Nm. The transmission is a six-speed manual sending power to front-wheels only. Although there is no AWD version, the Harrier does come with a special ESP system with selectable modes for different conditions – normal, wet and rough.