Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price

Toyota has launched its much anticipated Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV at a starting price of Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom). The top four grades of the latest offering from Toyota have been priced between Rs 15,11,000 to Rs 18,99,000 (ex-showroom). The strong, or fully-hybrid variant is available in S, G and V trim options currently. The base price for this S eDrive 2WD HYBRID trim starts from Rs 15.11 lakh (ex-showroom), followed by the G eDrive 2WD HYBRID at Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec V eDrive 2WD HYBRID which costs Rs 18,99,000.