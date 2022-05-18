2 / 6

TVS iQube Variants

TVS iQube has been launched in three variants: TVS iQube, TVS iQube S and TVS iQube ST. The TVS iQube is the base variant whereas the TVS iQube ST is the top variant. Each and every variant will come with different colours and different feature sets. The scooters are available for pre-booking and booking in around 85 Indian cities.