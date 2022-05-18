1/6
New TVS iQube
TVS Motor Company has launched the new electric scooter iQube in India. This comes almost 2.5 years after the company first introduced the electric scooter. This time we have three new variants with the TVS iQube: TVS iQube, TVS iQUBE S and TVS iQUBE ST.
TVS iQube Variants
TVS iQube has been launched in three variants: TVS iQube, TVS iQube S and TVS iQube ST. The TVS iQube is the base variant whereas the TVS iQube ST is the top variant. Each and every variant will come with different colours and different feature sets. The scooters are available for pre-booking and booking in around 85 Indian cities.