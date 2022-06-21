1 / 6

TVS Zeppelin

TVS Zeplin was first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo. Since the reveal in 2018, the company has been extremely quiet about the product. However, we might finally get to see what has been cooking all these years. The event is expected to take place as early as July 6. The production-ready bike may be named Ronin or Retron. Both these names were trademarked by TVS in the year 2020.