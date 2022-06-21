TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeplin was first unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo. Since the reveal in 2018, the company has been extremely quiet about the product. However, we might finally get to see what has been cooking all these years. The event is expected to take place as early as July 6. The production-ready bike may be named Ronin or Retron. Both these names were trademarked by TVS in the year 2020.
Royal Enfiled Hunter 350
Royal Enfiled is getting extremely bullish for the Indian market by launching one new model after the other. After the Scram, RE enthusiasts can expect the launch of the Hunter 350. The testing mule of the bike has been spotted numerous times on Indian roads. It will be featuring the same 350cc engine that does duty on the Meteor and the new Classic. (Image: DNA)