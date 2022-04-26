Free Speech
Calling himself a free speech absolutist, Elon Musk has made it pretty clear that he is not happy with how Twitter handles the freedom of speech on the platform. Earlier, he had tweeted, Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? Musk will tweak the content moderation policies of the platform as he believes that they are too stringent. In his big to buy Twitter, he wrote, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
The Return of Donald Trump
According to Musk, a social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10 percent on the left and right are equally unhappy. This makes us think that the billionaire is likely to bring back former President Donald Trump to return to Twitter. For the unversed, Trump was banned from Twitter for life, back in January 2021, due to assault on the US Capitol by his supporters. He was banned to avoid the risk of incitement of violence. However, Donald Trump has already announced that he will not leave his own social media platform TRUTH Social. As per his statement to FoxNews.com, We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter. Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can. According to Trump, Elon Musk is a good man who can improve the service. Image: Pixabay