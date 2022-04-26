2 / 6

The Return of Donald Trump

According to Musk, a social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10 percent on the left and right are equally unhappy. This makes us think that the billionaire is likely to bring back former President Donald Trump to return to Twitter. For the unversed, Trump was banned from Twitter for life, back in January 2021, due to assault on the US Capitol by his supporters. He was banned to avoid the risk of incitement of violence. However, Donald Trump has already announced that he will not leave his own social media platform TRUTH Social. As per his statement to FoxNews.com, We’re taking in millions of people, and what we’re finding is that the response on TRUTH is much better than being on Twitter. Twitter has bots and fake accounts, and we are doing everything we can. According to Trump, Elon Musk is a good man who can improve the service. Image: Pixabay