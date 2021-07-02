Upcoming 5G phones expected to launch in India in July 2021: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco X3 GT, and more

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to mark its global debut this month. As per reports, the phone could launch in India in the second half of July. Reports suggest the phone to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 12GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Oppo Reno 6 Pro
Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G launch in India has recently been teased by Oppo. The handset will available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and is expected to debut in mid-July. The phone features- 90Hz AMOLED display, MT Dimensity 1200 SoC, 64MP quad camera, and 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charge solution.