IQOO Z5 5G

iQOO Z5 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on September 27. Once released, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India website. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the key specs of the iQOO Z5 5G. The phone will come packed with 120hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology, 5000mAh battery, stereo speakers and more. The smartphone is tipped to fall under the price tag of Rs 30,000.