Samsung Galaxy M52 5G
Samsung Galaxy M52 is all set to launch in India on September 28. The upcoming 5G smartphone will be available on Amazon once officially released. The company has teased that the Samsung Galaxy M52 will be one of the sleekest and slimmest smartphones in the series. No other details have been confirmed about the device yet.
IQOO Z5 5G
iQOO Z5 5G has been confirmed to launch in India on September 27. Once released, the smartphone will be available for purchase on Amazon India website. The sale date hasn’t been revealed yet. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some of the key specs of the iQOO Z5 5G. The phone will come packed with 120hz screen refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with support for LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology, 5000mAh battery, stereo speakers and more. The smartphone is tipped to fall under the price tag of Rs 30,000.