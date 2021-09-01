Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will debut in India on September 1. The phone with an FHD+ Super AMOLED panel, 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 778 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery are tipped to cost Rs 35,999 for the base model.
Asus Zenfone 8
Asus 8Z aka Asus Zenfone 8, the flagship model is set to launch in India this month. The compact Android phone made its global debut in May with a 5.9-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP dual rear camera, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.