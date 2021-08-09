Upcoming affordable phone launches in August 2021
One of the following smartphones have been confirmed to launch this month. But rumours and leaks suggest that budget phones such as Redmi 10, Realme 8s, Realme 8i, and some others will launch in India this month. There are several other premium smartphones that are set to launch in India this month including Samsung’s upcoming flip and fold, and some others.
Redmi 10
Redmi 10 is expected to launch in India this month. Ahead of the release, almost everything including the full specifications sheet as well as the design have been surfaced online. Xiaomi, however, is yet to reveal the launch date of the Redmi 10. The upcoming budget phone will succeed the Redmi 9, which launched in India last year.