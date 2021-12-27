Renault Zoe
Renault Zoe is a popular entry-level electric car in the European market and it may soon make its way to India as well. Zoe is a tiny hatchback that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. In other markets, the EV is said to have a range of around 385 km. It is powered by a 52kWh battery pack.
Renault K ZE
The Renault K-ZE is expected to sit above Zoe in terms of pricing. The car is based on Renault Kwid hatchback. However, the equipment list might be much more extensive compared to the ICE variant of the car. The car has already been launched in China as City K-ZE. The car was also showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.