Upcoming flagship killer smartphones to wait for: Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2, and more

Poco F3 GT
The Poco F3 GT is expected to be the next hero gaming flagship killer, as the phone is said to be based on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. With a Dimensity 1200 chip at the helm and dedicated gaming shoulder keys, this one could redefine the gaming phone space. The 67W fast charging and a great AMOLED display are features we can’t wait for. The F3 GT is expected to launch in July.
Poco X3 GT
Not to be confused with the F3 GT, Poco’s idea is to bring another flagship killer phone at an even lower price. This phone is expected to be based on the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G from China, which itself uses a Dimensity 1100 chip, a 120Hz LCD display, a 5000mAh battery and 67W fast charging solution.