Upcoming flagship killer smartphones to wait for: Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2, and more

1 / 5

Poco F3 GT

The Poco F3 GT is expected to be the next hero gaming flagship killer, as the phone is said to be based on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. With a Dimensity 1200 chip at the helm and dedicated gaming shoulder keys, this one could redefine the gaming phone space. The 67W fast charging and a great AMOLED display are features we can’t wait for. The F3 GT is expected to launch in July.