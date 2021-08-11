2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is tipped to launch in the global market at the Unpacked event set to kick off later today. The virtual launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST. Most of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 have been revealed ahead of the official release. It is tipped to include Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 256GB of internal storage, a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display, 120Hz refresh rate, a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, three 12-megapixel image sensors, and a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support, among others.