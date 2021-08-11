Top 5 foldable phones coming in 2021
Foldable phones have become a reality now. Several smartphone manufacturers including Samsung, Oppo, Huawei, among others have been releasing one foldable phone after another in the last few years. 2021 is expected to witness the launch of many more foldables with futuristic technology. To start off, Samsung is gearing up to launch two new foldables globally later today, including Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is tipped to launch in the global market at the Unpacked event set to kick off later today. The virtual launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST. Most of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 have been revealed ahead of the official release. It is tipped to include Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 256GB of internal storage, a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary display, 120Hz refresh rate, a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display, three 12-megapixel image sensors, and a 4,400mAh battery with fast charging support, among others.