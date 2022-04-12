1 / 5

Upcoming Games 2022: Rainbow Six Mobile

Rainbow Six Mobile was announced recently for Android, iOS. The new game will be based on Rainbow Six Siege in a free-to-play mobile package. The new game will have some modes similar to what New State, BGMI, and Call of Duty: Mobile offer. Rainbow Six Mobile developer has claimed that the action in the game is streamlined for mobile, but the gameplay is far from simplified.