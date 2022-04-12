Upcoming Games 2022: Rainbow Six Mobile
Rainbow Six Mobile was announced recently for Android, iOS. The new game will be based on Rainbow Six Siege in a free-to-play mobile package. The new game will have some modes similar to what New State, BGMI, and Call of Duty: Mobile offer. Rainbow Six Mobile developer has claimed that the action in the game is streamlined for mobile, but the gameplay is far from simplified.
Upcoming Games 2022: Call of Duty Warzone
Call of Duty Mobile is already a popular battle royale title on Android and iOS. However, the original studio Activision will be developing this new game. Activision has announced that it will be bringing the “AAA mobile experience” to the new Call of Duty Warzone game. The new game will also bring the Battle Royale experience.