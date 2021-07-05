Top gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 expected to launch in July: Poco X3 GT, Oppo Reno 6, OnePlus Nord 2, and more

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT or the rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is expected to get unveiled this month. If the Poco smartphone is based on the Redmi K40 gaming phone, then the new Poco handset will arrive with dedicated triggers and flaunt an AMOLED panel. At the heart, a Dimensity 1200 SoC might be incorporated. Poco F3 GT is tipped to come under Rs 30,000.
Oppo Reno 6
Oppo Reno 6 is confirmed to launch in India on July 14. The phone features a 90Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G chipset, and up to 12GB RAM, making it an ideal package to throttle heavy games. While the previous iteration is priced at Rs 35,000, the successor could be placed within a similar price range.