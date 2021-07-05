Top gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 expected to launch in July: Poco X3 GT, Oppo Reno 6, OnePlus Nord 2, and more

1 / 5

Poco F3 GT

Poco F3 GT or the rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is expected to get unveiled this month. If the Poco smartphone is based on the Redmi K40 gaming phone, then the new Poco handset will arrive with dedicated triggers and flaunt an AMOLED panel. At the heart, a Dimensity 1200 SoC might be incorporated. Poco F3 GT is tipped to come under Rs 30,000.