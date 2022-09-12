2 / 6

Marvel s Midnight Suns

The release date for Marvel's Midnight Suns for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 is set for December 2. The release dates for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch will be announced at a later time. Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts were also made public, they are a collection of five brief videos that explain how Lilith came to be known as the Mother of Demons and how youthful Midnight Suns Super Heroes Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider came together. On October 31, 2022, the first video will debut on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. Thereafter, new videos will be released on a weekly basis.