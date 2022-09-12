Disney Marvel Games Showcase
Disney announced the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase to its fans globally on Friday. The showcase featured the trailers, and much more. Incredible new material from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games was showcased in the online showcase. Along with brand-new announcements, fans got to see brand-new details for games like Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel's Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a first glimpse at Skydance New Media's next Marvel ensemble game. Below is a summary of all the upcoming Marvel Games introduced by Disney.
Marvel s Midnight Suns
The release date for Marvel's Midnight Suns for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 is set for December 2. The release dates for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch will be announced at a later time. Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts were also made public, they are a collection of five brief videos that explain how Lilith came to be known as the Mother of Demons and how youthful Midnight Suns Super Heroes Nico Minoru, Blade, Magik, and Ghost Rider came together. On October 31, 2022, the first video will debut on the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. Thereafter, new videos will be released on a weekly basis.