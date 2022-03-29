Mai, April 15
With Sakshi Talwar in lead, Mai is a crime drama and thriller series that will release on April 15. It is about a middle class wife, mother and volunteer nurse who witnesses a first-hand tragedy that forever changes her world. In an instant, she finds herself sucked into a rabbit hole of violence, crime and power.
Dasvi, April 7
Dasvi is a comedy-drama film that revolves around Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is arrested in a teacher recruitment scam. After the police station chief Jyoti Deswa repeatedly embarrasses Ganga Ram who only studied till 8th grade in school, he vows to pass 10th grade exams. The cast of the film includes Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur.