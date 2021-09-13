1 / 5

IPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max

Similar to the last few years, Apple is tipped to launch two Pro models under the upcoming iPhone 13 series. These models are likely to be the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro Max is tipped to pack the bigger screen size among the four models and will be an upgraded version over the predecessor iPhone 12 Pro Max in terms of camera system, performance, battery and more.