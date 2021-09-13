IPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max
Similar to the last few years, Apple is tipped to launch two Pro models under the upcoming iPhone 13 series. These models are likely to be the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The Pro Max is tipped to pack the bigger screen size among the four models and will be an upgraded version over the predecessor iPhone 12 Pro Max in terms of camera system, performance, battery and more.
IPhone 13 mini
The upcoming iPhone 13 mini will succeed the last year’s iPhone 12 mini, which gained wide popularity in countries like India, reason being its affordable pricing. Similar to the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini is also expected to be an upgraded version of the predecessor in terms of design, battery, performance as well as camera system.