Realme 10 series

Realme 10 series is confirmed to launch in November. The series will comprise the Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+. The former smartphone will go official on November 9 in Indonesia. The entire series is likely to debut in global and Indian regions by late November. The Realme 10 4G will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and is expected to launch at around Rs 15,000. On the other hand, the Pro models will likely launch with Dimensity 1080 SoC.