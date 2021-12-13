1 / 5

OnePlus 10

OnePlus has big plans for next year. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch flagship phones as well as affordable Nord smartphones such as OnePlus Nord 2 CE, among others. Several rumours and leaks have already revealed design, specs and other crucial details about the upcoming flagship series dubbed the OnePlus 10 series. The company is expected to launch two devices under the series – OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. As per the launch timeline, OnePlus 10 series will first release in China, later followed by other markets including India.