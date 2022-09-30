Upcoming phones in early October
October is about to begin and so is the weekend. While you head to the weekend, it is worth noting that the next week is going to be pretty busy for phone buffs. There will be smartphone launches from big brands like Google and you will also see Xiaomi, Motorola, and Infinix launching a few phones. Apart from the confirmed releases, there could also be some quiet launches. Let's take a look at all the devices that will go official next week, that's the first week of October.
Moto G72
Motorola will launch the Moto G72 next week on October 3. The smartphone will go official at 12 PM and will be available on Flipkart. It is confirmed to come in the mid-range segment with an Helio G99 SoC and 108MP cameras. The device will have a 6.55-inch 120Hz pOLED panel and pack a 5,000mAh battery. It will also have 33W fast charging support.