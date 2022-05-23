Xiaomi 12 Ultra
The most anticipated smartphone to launch with the new Qualcomm chip will be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The phone will come with a 120Hz screen with 2k resolution. One of its highlights will be the Leica-branded cameras. The device is expected to have a 50MP main lens, and two 48MP units for ultra-wide and telephoto shots. Just like the predecessor, it will come with 120x zoom support.
Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition
Realme will launch its GT 2 Master Explorer Edition smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The device will come in the premium segment and is expected to be a big upgrade over the predecessor GT Master Explorer Edition, which had Snapdragon 870 SoC.