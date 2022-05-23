1 / 8

Xiaomi 12 Ultra

The most anticipated smartphone to launch with the new Qualcomm chip will be the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The phone will come with a 120Hz screen with 2k resolution. One of its highlights will be the Leica-branded cameras. The device is expected to have a 50MP main lens, and two 48MP units for ultra-wide and telephoto shots. Just like the predecessor, it will come with 120x zoom support.