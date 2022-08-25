2 / 5

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

In the first-person shooter 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2', players engage in intense gun battles with hostile opponents. Traditional weapons such assault rifles, shotguns, handguns, and sniper rifles are included in the game. The upcoming game offers three game modes- Campaign, Spec Ops, and Multiplayer. Campaign is a single-player mode in which there are 18 stages to finish, all of which are interconnected by a larger story. Twenty-three additional stages in the Spec Ops mode are playable either solo or collaboratively with a friend. These levels includes particular difficulties, such as you have to quickly defuse three bombs. And in Multiplayer mode, players can compete against one another in team-based and deathmatch game types on a variety of maps. Every game type has a goal that must be accomplished through a different set of tactics. The player has a tactical advantage throughout a game if they kill three or more opponents in a row without dying (a killstreak).