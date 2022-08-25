God of War Ragnarok
Upcoming action-adventure game 'God of War Ragnarök' is created by Santa Monica Studio and will be released by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE). The release date has been set for November 9, 2022, across all platforms. It will be the follow-up to God of War from last year and the ninth game in the God of War series both chronologically and overall. Kratos and his adolescent son Atreus, the series' heroes, will appear in the game, which is set in prehistoric Scandinavia. The game will cover Ragnarök, a sequence of occasions that usher in the end of days, and show the deaths of several of the Norse gods, which were prophesied to occur in the previous game after Kratos murdered the god of death.
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
In the first-person shooter 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2', players engage in intense gun battles with hostile opponents. Traditional weapons such assault rifles, shotguns, handguns, and sniper rifles are included in the game. The upcoming game offers three game modes- Campaign, Spec Ops, and Multiplayer. Campaign is a single-player mode in which there are 18 stages to finish, all of which are interconnected by a larger story. Twenty-three additional stages in the Spec Ops mode are playable either solo or collaboratively with a friend. These levels includes particular difficulties, such as you have to quickly defuse three bombs. And in Multiplayer mode, players can compete against one another in team-based and deathmatch game types on a variety of maps. Every game type has a goal that must be accomplished through a different set of tactics. The player has a tactical advantage throughout a game if they kill three or more opponents in a row without dying (a killstreak).