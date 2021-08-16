1 / 5

Samsung Galaxy A52s

Samsung Galaxy A52s support page has reportedly gone live on the official Samsung India website. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to launch in India later in August. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52s are expected to be: a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and more. The Samsung smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India.