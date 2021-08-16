Samsung Galaxy A52s
Samsung Galaxy A52s support page has reportedly gone live on the official Samsung India website. The Samsung Galaxy A52s is expected to launch in India later in August. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. Some of the key specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A52s are expected to be: a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 64-megapixel quad rear camera system, a 32-megapixel front camera, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, and more. The Samsung smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in India.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is expected to launch in India in the months to come. As per the specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is expected to come packed with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM, quad rear camera setup, Android 11 based One UI software out-of-the-box, a 5000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging support, and more. In India, the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G smartphone is tipped to be priced cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G, which sells at a price starting at Rs 20,999.