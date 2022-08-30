1 / 5

Sonic Prime

A new 3D animated series named Sonic Prime is scheduled to release on Netflix after hitting the big screen with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the Sonic Prime series, Sonic and his quest to save a 'weird new multiverse' are depicted in a 'high octane adventure'. As a result, the series is set in the same locations as the Sonic video games. Big the Cat and Froggy can be seen in the Sonic Prime teaser. The dynamic duo made their debut in Sonic Adventure, the first game in the series to fully utilize 3D graphics, in 1998. In the teaser, Sonic is seen frantically running across the Green Hill Zone in an effort to save both his buddies and the multiverse itself. The series will arrive sometime in 2022.