Sonic Prime
A new 3D animated series named Sonic Prime is scheduled to release on Netflix after hitting the big screen with Sonic the Hedgehog 2. In the Sonic Prime series, Sonic and his quest to save a 'weird new multiverse' are depicted in a 'high octane adventure'. As a result, the series is set in the same locations as the Sonic video games. Big the Cat and Froggy can be seen in the Sonic Prime teaser. The dynamic duo made their debut in Sonic Adventure, the first game in the series to fully utilize 3D graphics, in 1998. In the teaser, Sonic is seen frantically running across the Green Hill Zone in an effort to save both his buddies and the multiverse itself. The series will arrive sometime in 2022.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series based on the CD Projekt Red computer game Cyberpunk 2077. It takes place in the Cyberpunk universe created by Mike Pondsmith's tabletop roleplaying games. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be available on Netflix in September 2022, according to the information shared at Netflix Geeked Week 2022. The plot centers on a street Kid who is struggling to survive in a futuristic society that is preoccupied with technology and bodily alteration. With nothing to lose, he decides to become an Edgerunner: a Mercenary outlaw also known as a Cyberpunk, in order to stay alive. The first episode of the series will be released on: 13th September 2022.
