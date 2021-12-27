Upcoming smartphone launches in first week of January: Realme GT 2 series, to iQOO 9 Pro

1 / 4

Realme GT 2 series

Realme GT 2 series is set to launch on January 4. The premium lineup from the brand is said to be powered by the fresh Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The company disclosed a few details including design, and ‘Ultra-Wide Band HyperSmart Antenna Switching’ with 12 antennas. As for the key specs, rumour mill suggests Realme GT 2 Pro is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, triple camera setup, at least 12GB of RAM, and a 5,000mAh battery.