Upcoming mid-range smartphone launches in India for February 2022: Oppo Reno 7 to Realme 9 Pro series

Redmi Note 11S

Xiaomi has already confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 11S in India. The smartphone is set to debut on February 9. The new Redmi Note 11 series was initially introduced in Europe with a 90Hz AMOLED panel, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, MIUI 13 based on Android 11, a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution. Rumour mill suggests that Xiaomi's sub-brand might bring the handset at a price under Rs 20,000 in India.