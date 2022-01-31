Upcoming mid-range smartphone launches in India for February 2022: Oppo Reno 7 to Realme 9 Pro series

Redmi Note 11S
Xiaomi has already confirmed the launch of the Redmi Note 11S in India. The smartphone is set to debut on February 9. The new Redmi Note 11 series was initially introduced in Europe with a 90Hz AMOLED panel, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, MIUI 13 based on Android 11, a 108-megapixel quad-camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W fast charging solution. Rumour mill suggests that Xiaomi's sub-brand might bring the handset at a price under Rs 20,000 in India.
Oppo Reno 7 5G
Oppo Reno 7 series India launch is set for February 4. Oppo has confirmed the Pro model to equip a customised MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX chipset. The new devices are also confirmed to feature a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor which is a custom RGBW front camera. Reports suggest that the vanilla model could be priced between Rs 28,000-31,000.