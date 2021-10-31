1 / 4

JioPhone Next

JioPhone Next was showcased at Reliance Annual General Meeting 2021 in June. While the phone was expected to release in September, the company pushed it to November. The new Jio smartphone has been designed in partnership with Google and will be released on November 4. The device boots Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android customised for Indian audiences. The phone will Android suite of apps, voice assistant, Read out Loud’ and Translate features, a single rear camera, and AR filters.