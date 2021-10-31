JioPhone Next
JioPhone Next was showcased at Reliance Annual General Meeting 2021 in June. While the phone was expected to release in September, the company pushed it to November. The new Jio smartphone has been designed in partnership with Google and will be released on November 4. The device boots Pragati OS, an optimised version of Android customised for Indian audiences. The phone will Android suite of apps, voice assistant, Read out Loud’ and Translate features, a single rear camera, and AR filters.
Asus 8Z
Asus 8Z was expected to make its debut in India in October, but the month passed by and there's no sign of launch. The phone is anticipated to arrive in the Indian market in November. The flagship Asus 8Z features a compact size, an AMOLED panel, the premium Snapdragon 888 SoC, 64-megapixel dual rear camera, dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, and a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.