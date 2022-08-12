2 / 5

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone in India on August 17. The upcoming Vivo V25 Pro is expected to come with a color-changing back. It will likely come with an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will come with a 64MP primary camera on the back. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and house a 4,830mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.