Upcoming Smartphones in September
Unlike August, there are plenty of launches this month. In fact, next week itself there are six confirmed launches and we may even see some quiet releases. Keeping the rumored releases aside, here are all the confirmed releases that are scheduled for next week. We will see phones from brands like Motorola, iQOO, and Realme.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
Motorola has scheduled to launch a new phone dubbed Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the country. The Edge 30 Ultra will bring Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 200MP cameras, 144Hz display, 125W fast charging, and more. It is expected to launch on September 13 for above Rs 50,000. It will be exclusively available on Flipkart.