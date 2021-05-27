OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Poco M3 Pro, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy M32: Top 5 smartphones to launch in June 2021

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2 has been in the works for several months now. Recent reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord 2 will launch in India in June. The launch date hasn’t been revealed yet but what we know right now is that the Nord 2 will be an upgraded version to the OnePlus Nord, with which the Chinese smartphone brand introduced the smartphone series. Similar to the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord 2 is also expected to target consumers looking for a powerful smartphone at a relatively aggressive price point.
Poco M3 Pro
Poco M3 Pro has been launched in the global market already. This is basically a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G available globally since a few months now. Globally, the Poco M3 Pro has been priced around Rs 16,000. The India price could also fall around the same price point. The launch date of the Poco M3 Pro hasn’t been revealed yet.