IQOO 9T

iQOO 9T will launch on August 2 in the Indian market. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will feature a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. It will also have 40x digital zoom support. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie snapper. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It will pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It is expected to cost between Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 60,000.