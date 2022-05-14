Hyundai Tucson 2022
Hyundai will be launching the new Tucson with the updated cascading grille with refined chrome work. The Tucson will fall in line with the design update of the new Creta and the Alcazar. The car is expected to launch this summer and is expected to launch at a price of around Rs 25 lakh
Jeep Meridian
Jeep Meridian has been unveiled in India and it will be launched in the month of June. The pre-booking for the SUV has already begun. The Jeep Meridian is relatively bigger than the compass in almost all dimensions but especially in length. The SUV needs space to accommodate the third row of seats. The Meridian price is expected to be around Rs 30 lakh.