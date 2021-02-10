Redmi Smart Band
Priced at Rs 1,399, the Redmi Band is the perfect gift for a fitness freak who likes to keep a track of their daily lifestyle. The Redmi Smart Band apart from being a lifestyle tracker also doubles as a smart watch alternative for showing you basic notifications, controlling music and more. It comes with features like a coloured display, 5ATM water resistance, 24/7 heart rate monitoring and more.
BoAt Airdopes 281
With most smartphones losing the 3.5mm headphone jack, truly wireless earphones are becoming more of a necessity for people, which is why a good pair will always be appreciated. The boAt Airdopes 281 are priced at Rs 1,699 on Amazon that have an ergonomic design, touch controls, and come with up to 14 hours of battery life.