2 / 5

BoAt Airdopes 281

With most smartphones losing the 3.5mm headphone jack, truly wireless earphones are becoming more of a necessity for people, which is why a good pair will always be appreciated. The boAt Airdopes 281 are priced at Rs 1,699 on Amazon that have an ergonomic design, touch controls, and come with up to 14 hours of battery life.