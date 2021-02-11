Apple iPhone deals 2021: Best Amazon and Flipkart offers on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 more

IPhone 12 mini
iPhone 12 mini is currently retailing at Rs 64,490 on Amazon for the 64GB variant. You can pick the high storage variant at Rs 69,490. The phone features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, A14 Bionic chipset, a dual-camera setup, and IP68 water-resistance.
You can grab the iPhone 12 at Rs 79,413 for a 64GB variant (Green) on Amazon. The e-retail site is offering no cost EMI option as well. To recall, Apple introduced the iPhone 12 in India at a starting price of Rs 79,900. Although it’s a minor difference as compared to the original price, at least you can save from burning a hole in the pocket with the no cost EMI option.