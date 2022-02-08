2 / 6

Dear Zindagi, Netflix

Dear Zindagi is about a young cinematographer who has a bright professional future but is still unhappy. She finds herself a therapist who makes her realise that she needs to work on herself to improve to move forward in life. He makes her understand the importance of balancing ambition with humanity. The cast include Alia Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan and Rohit Saraf.