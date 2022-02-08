How to be Single, Amazon Prime Video
This comedy film, starring Rebel Wilson and Dakota Johnson, suggests that it is not our relationships that define us, but our singlehood. It offers comic insights into the dating lives of New York's single women and hilariously tackles relatable issues like online dating, marriage, children, blind dates, casual sex and fear of commitment.
Dear Zindagi, Netflix
Dear Zindagi is about a young cinematographer who has a bright professional future but is still unhappy. She finds herself a therapist who makes her realise that she needs to work on herself to improve to move forward in life. He makes her understand the importance of balancing ambition with humanity. The cast include Alia Bhatt, Shahrukh Khan and Rohit Saraf.