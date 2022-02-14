Age of Adaline
Age of Adaline is about a girl named Adaline, who has been stuck at the age of 29 since 8 eight decades. She meets and falls in love with a guy named Ellis. Adaline is forced to make a life-altering decision after she meets with his parents, who threaten to expose.
Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui, Netflix
This romantic-comedy film is a love story about a bodybuilder Manu who falls in love with Zumba instructor Maanvi. The film takes a drastic turn when Manu finds out about a personal truth about Maanvi that fractures their relationship.