Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the most innovative and stylish foldable smartphone is India right now. It comes at a starting price of Rs 84,999. If your girlfriend is looking to buy a new smartphone, you can gift her this trendy smartphone. It comes with IPX8 rating for water resistance, Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 10-megapixel selfie camera and a dual rear camera setup. In terms of colours, it is available in Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Cream, White, Pink, Gray, Thom Browne Edition, Bespoke Edition, and Dream White colour variants.
Dyson Corrale straightener gift edition
Dyson Corrale straightener gift edition is priced at Rs 38,900. Dyson Corrale is a har striaghtner that features a tiny OLED screen to show battery status, lets users set desired temperature. It also allows users to curl or make their hair wavy. It can be used as a cordless device as well. In addition to the straightner, the gifting edition will also include a presentation case, Paddle brush and Detangling comb, a charging dock, and a Heat-resistant travel pouch.
