Tinder
Tinder is the first online dating app most people even heard of. Definitely not the only one in the sea, Tinder is still synonymous with online dating and is a go-to-choice for many. You are likely to find a lot of people in your area using this one.
Happn
Happn focuses more on location services rather the traits you will look forward to match. So, there is a map that will showcase every ‘happner’ in close proximity whom you can right swipe. There is also another feature which shows you people that you have walked past in the day. If you swipe these people, chances are they have noticed you too.