Epic Games
Epic Games also join EA to ban commerce with Russia in its games. The company notes that it won't ban Russian players from accessing them. But it remains to be seen if the ban on commerce will apply to games or microtransactions.
Wargaming
Video game company Wargaming has stood by its Kyiv studio following the Russian invasion. The company's Kyiv studio is the primary 'development hub of the F2P multiplayer title World of Warplanes.' Wargaming is donating US $1 million in the studio’s name to the Ukrainian Red Cross.