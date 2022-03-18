1 / 6

Audi A6 Avant Battery

The car gets 800 volt technology, 270 kW of charging capacity, and a WLTP range of up to 700 kilometers. The top variants of the new series will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than four seconds. With a charging capacity of up to 270 kW, it can get 300 km range in just 10 minutes. In less than 25 minutes, you can charge the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept’s 100 kWh battery from 5 to 80 percent.