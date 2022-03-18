Audi A6 Avant Battery
The car gets 800 volt technology, 270 kW of charging capacity, and a WLTP range of up to 700 kilometers. The top variants of the new series will be able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than four seconds. With a charging capacity of up to 270 kW, it can get 300 km range in just 10 minutes. In less than 25 minutes, you can charge the Audi A6 Avant e-tron concept’s 100 kWh battery from 5 to 80 percent.
Audi A6 Avant Dimensions
The A6 Avant is all electric. It is At 4.96 meters (16.3 ft.) long, 1.96 meters (6.4 ft.) wide, and 1.44 meters (4.7 ft.) high. The massive size gives it dominant stance while having suspended MPV-like proportions give it the traditional station wagon look.