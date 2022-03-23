Maserati Grecale Folgore
Luxury car-maker Maserati has finally unveiled its first electric car. The Maserati Grecale Folgore SUV will be its first bet in the EV segment. This new car can easily become the most expensive electric car commercially available. The launch price and even technical details are still under wraps
New Maserati Grecale Series
The Maserati Grecale Folgore electric SUV will be launched in 2023. The Folgore electric SUV is a part of the Grecale series which has other ICE-powered vehicles. The line-up includes Grecale GT, Grecale Modena and Grecale Trofeo.