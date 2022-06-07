Honda U Go Launch
Honda has patented the name of a popular electric scooter in India. This hints at a possible launch very soon. Honda U-Go is the scooter that has been patented. Considering, that the electric scooter has been launched in China last year. The Japanese brand had also filed a patent soon after that in India. However, it got journaled recently.
Honda U Go Price
The Honda U-Go will be the first electric vehicle from Honda that will be launched in India, if it launches anytime soon. The electric scooter is expected to be launched under the price tag of Rs 1 lakh and additional subsidies may further reduce the overall pricing.