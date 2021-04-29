1 / 7

Vivo V21 5G design

The all-new Vivo V21 features an AG (anti-glare) matte glass finish and is 7.2mm sleek. A rectangular-shaped rear camera module sits at the top left corner with the Vivo logo inscribed down below. Upfront, it has a dew-drop notch to accommodate the selfie camera. The volume keys and power button rest on the right edge of the frame.