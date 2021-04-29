Vivo V21 5G design
The all-new Vivo V21 features an AG (anti-glare) matte glass finish and is 7.2mm sleek. A rectangular-shaped rear camera module sits at the top left corner with the Vivo logo inscribed down below. Upfront, it has a dew-drop notch to accommodate the selfie camera. The volume keys and power button rest on the right edge of the frame.
Vivo V21 display
The new Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED (2404 × 1080 pixel resolution) display. The screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz, peak brightness of 800 nits and is compliant with HDR10+. The AMOLED panel also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.